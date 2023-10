2 Green Flags for Apple's Future

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) business has come under scrutiny this year, with macroeconomic headwinds leading to repeated revenue declines. Then, on Oct. 16, Counterpoint Research revealed Apple is losing to Huawei in the Chinese smartphone market, with iPhone 15 sales down 4.5% in the country compared to last year's model. Counterpoint partially attributed the sales slump to China's burdened economy, which is still struggling to rebound after COVID-19. However, the rise of Huawei and recent sanctions by the Chinese government could see Apple continue to lose market share in the country. Conversely, the iPhone 15 is looking like a massive success in the U.S., with analysts projecting double-digit year-over-year sales growth. Apple's recent challenges in products are why it's crucial to keep a long-term perspective with tech stocks. The company remains the biggest name in consumer tech and is home to a highly profitable services business. The tech giant is unlikely to lose that dominance over the long term and has much to gain once economic headwinds subside, making now an excellent time to consider investing in its stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel