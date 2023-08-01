|
01.08.2023 14:52:00
2 Green Flags for Coca-Cola's Business in 2023
Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) business and stock price have been moving in opposite directions this year. While the beverage giant has consistently posted strong sales and earnings results, its shares have underperformed the wider market, falling slightly through late July, compared to a 19% surge in the S&P 500.There are some potentially good reasons for that gap, including the slowing sales volume trends that the company revealed in its recent Q2 update. But Coke is also achieving some wins that imply excellent shareholder returns from here. Let's take a closer look.The headline growth number in Coke's Q2 report wasn't much changed from the prior quarter. Organic revenue rose 11%, compared to a 12% increase in Q1.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
