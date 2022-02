2 Green Flags For Gilead Sciences' Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has encountered its share of headwinds in the past two years. For instance, in late 2020 the company lost patent exclusivity in the U.S. for Truvada and Atripla -- both of which are HIV treatments -- leading to lower sales for both drugs.Also, the drugmaker's much-anticipated rheumatoid arthritis drug filgotinib failed to earn regulatory approval in the U.S. in 2020 because regulators had concerns regarding its safety profile. Those issues, combined with the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, have harmed Gilead Sciences' business.But there is yet hope for the company. Here are two reasons to be enthusiastic regarding the drugmaker's future. Continue reading