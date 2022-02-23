|
23.02.2022 17:45:00
2 Green Flags for Novavax's Future
It's been a tough past 12 months for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) as the biotech company saw its shares plummet nearly 70%. There are several factors behind this poor performance. For instance, the company ran into several delays in its quest to apply for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.Meanwhile, other companies were dominating the coronavirus vaccine market. The recent sell-off driven by marketwide worries probably didn't help the biotech either. Thankfully, Novavax has now earned EUA in many countries, including those in the European Union, and it has officially filed for authorization in the U.S.In addition to these developments, there are other reasons to be enthusiastic about Novavax's future. Here are two of them.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
