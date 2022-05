2 Green Flags for Qualcomm's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The smartphone business has been the cornerstone of Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) growth in recent years, but the chipmaker has been taking steps to diversify its revenue streams by tapping fast-growing markets with massive potential.Automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT) are two such verticals that could supercharge Qualcomm in the long run and complement the company's solid position in the smartphone market. The good part is that the company has started gaining impressive traction in automotive and IoT, as its latest quarterly results indicate.Let's look at the reasons why these two business segments could move the needle in a big way for Qualcomm in the long run.Continue reading