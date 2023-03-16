|
16.03.2023 10:14:00
2 Green Flags for Tesla and EV Stocks Right Now
2022 was not kind to the electric vehicle (EV) industry, with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and many other stocks suffering their worst calendar year of performance on record.Given the ongoing market volatility, now seems to be a good time to take a step back and focus on the ultra-long-term factors driving the EV industry forward. Let's dive in.Daniel Foelber: Federal support through favorable tax credits and growing consumer demand for EVs are two significant tailwinds for the industry. But I would say that the least talked about green flag is the skin in the game that the industry now has in EVs.Continue reading
