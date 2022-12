2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delivered astounding returns for investors in recent years. It's emerging as an iconic brand that people aspire to own. Most importantly, Tesla has found a profitable path to deliver long-term growth, which the top automakers are struggling to do these days.Despite tremendous brand power, Tesla faces mounting pressures in the near term, including softening demand in China, which may force the company to lower selling prices on certain models. These headwinds have sent the stock down 56% from its peak in 2021. I believe the bear market is the perfect opportunity for those who have been on the fence over Tesla's high valuation to add shares to their portfolio. Here are two signs that Tesla's remarkable run is not over.Continue reading