NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.05.2026 09:55:00
2 Growth Stocks Are the Smarter Plays in the AI Supercycle Than Nvidia Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out remains one of the biggest growth drivers the stock market has ever seen. However, the AI market is shifting in a way that could lead to new leaders emerging. The first phase of AI was all about training foundational large language models (LLMs), while the importance of inference and AI agents is dominating the second phase.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the big winner in phase 1 of the AI build-out, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) became the engines for training AI models. The company created a wide moat through its CUDA software, which it had earlier seeded in universities and research labs conducting early AI work. As a result, most foundational AI code was written on Nvidia software and optimized for its chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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