2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

Generally, if a company misses expectations for earnings, it will fall, and that's to be expected. But what is happening in the markets this year is exceptional, with large stocks cratering if they fail to meet analyst targets. It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now.A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). And if you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect opportunity to buy both of these beaten-up stocks.