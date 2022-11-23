|
23.11.2022 11:05:00
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
The Nasdaq Composite declined for three consecutive quarters, and the tech-heavy index currently sits 31% off its high, well beyond the threshold for a bear market. Some of the world's wealthiest investors treated that downturn as a buying opportunity.In the third quarter, billionaire hedge-fund manager Ron Baron of Bamco added to his position in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which now represents 15% of his portfolio. Similarly, Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management more than tripled his stake in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), which now represents almost 5% of his portfolio.Clearly, Baron and Laffont have high convictions in Tesla and PayPal, respectively. Is it time to buy these growth stocks?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|64,34
|-1,00%