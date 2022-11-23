23.11.2022 11:05:00

2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

The Nasdaq Composite declined for three consecutive quarters, and the tech-heavy index currently sits 31% off its high, well beyond the threshold for a bear market. Some of the world's wealthiest investors treated that downturn as a buying opportunity.In the third quarter, billionaire hedge-fund manager Ron Baron of Bamco added to his position in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which now represents 15% of his portfolio. Similarly, Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management more than tripled his stake in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), which now represents almost 5% of his portfolio.Clearly, Baron and Laffont have high convictions in Tesla and PayPal, respectively. Is it time to buy these growth stocks?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 64,34 -1,00% Nasdaq Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen