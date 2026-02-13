NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.02.2026 10:05:00
2 Growth Stocks Down 29% to 67% to Buy Now
Finding emerging brands while they're still small can be a great way to uncover monster stocks over the long term.But fast-growing companies often come with lofty expectations. Shifts in market sentiment can send share prices lower. For patient investors, these dips can be an opportunity to buy shares at attractive prices before stronger results lift the stock again.Here are two promising stocks that have fallen well off their recent highs, even as their underlying businesses continue to deliver explosive sales growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
