Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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19.05.2026 20:00:00
2 Growth Stocks Down 33% and 22% That Could Be Long-Term Winners
Is the growth story over? After outpacing broader equities over the past few years, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Spotify Technologies (NYSE: SPOT) seem to have hit a wall. Shares of the former are down 33% this year, while the latter has dropped 22%. Both companies face meaningful challenges, but there are also solid reasons to think they could be great long-term investments. Here's why investors should still consider investing in Robinhood and Spotify. Image source: The Motley Fool.Robinhood's shares dropped after its latest earnings report. The sell-off was understandable. While the company posted $1.07 billion in revenue, up 15% year over year, its top-line growth rate declined significantly compared to recent quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Winners Inc Registered Shs
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|18,18%