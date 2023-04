2 Growth Stocks Down 35% and 78% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was brutal for the stock market, and particularly for the technology sector. The Nasdaq -100 tech index plunged 33% for the year, but at this stage, it looks like it might have bottomed in October. The index has steadily climbed ever since, logging a 24% gain so far from that low point.With that said, some technology stocks are still sitting well below their all-time highs as their fundamentals continue to grapple with a tough economic environment. Shares of semiconductor giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are down 35%, and shares of real estate technology company Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) have fallen 78%. But the economy will almost certainly improve, and when investors look back in a few years from now, they might wish they'd bought both of these stocks on the dip. Continue reading