2 Growth Stocks Down 51% to 69% to Buy Right Now

As with almost all tech stocks over the past six months, share prices of data warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Earth-imaging company Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) have been crushed, falling 69% and 51.7%, respectively, off their all-time highs set in late 2021. However, the sharp price drop is mostly because of uneasy market sentiment, rather than fundamental execution by the companies. Considering both businesses have performed well financially, their stocks seem rather appealing today. Snowflake and Planet Labs are making it evident that their adoption is growing, and with shares down so much, it could be a great time to buy shares of these two innovative growth companies. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading