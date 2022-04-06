|
06.04.2022 13:20:00
2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now
2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021.Some investors might see these two companies as a lost cause, but long-term investors should be excited about these lower prices. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright. I have high hopes for Block and PayPal over the next five years because of each company's strong balance of expansion opportunities and leadership.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!