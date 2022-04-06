2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021.Some investors might see these two companies as a lost cause, but long-term investors should be excited about these lower prices. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright. I have high hopes for Block and PayPal over the next five years because of each company's strong balance of expansion opportunities and leadership.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading