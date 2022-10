2 Growth Stocks Down 60% From Their Highs That Could Be Future Steals

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The buying decisions that investors make right now could pay off in droves in even a few years. Beaten-down stocks that look hopeless today may not appear that way in the future when the economy stabilizes -- because it will, eventually. History has taught investors that from every downturn and crash, there is always a recovery to follow. Warren Buffett always warns investors, "Never bet against America."Investors can bet on the future and buy some deeply discounted stocks right now in Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Although these look like they are destined to sink lower, here's why in the future, you could be thanking yourself for buying these stocks at their current prices.Teladoc Health was a hot buy during the early stages of the pandemic, but amid a return to normal, it's been a complete reversal of fortunes for this promising healthcare stock.Continue reading