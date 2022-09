2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 86% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation and rising interest rates have made bears of many investors and sent the stock market into a downward slide. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 26% off its high, and the broad-based S&P 500 is down 17%. But several billionaire hedge fund managers have used the downturn as a buying opportunity.For instance, Steve Cohen started a position in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) in the second quarter, while Ken Griffin added to his position in Zoom. Meanwhile, David Shaw and Jim Simons both increased their stake in Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO). For context, Zoom and Docebo currently trade 67% and 86% off their highs, respectively.Is it time to buy these beaten-down growth stocks?