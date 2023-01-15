|
15.01.2023 14:57:00
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 30% to Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite index's level has fallen 28% over the last year and trades down 32% from its high. Even some of the world's strongest companies haven't been immune to bearish trends shaping the broader market, but the portfolio-crushing downturn is actually creating opportunities for long-term investors.For those willing it weather challenges in the near term, today's tough market conditions have actually made it possible to build positions in incredibly strong businesses at prices that leave room for impressive returns. With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified these two industry-leading businesses as great investment candidates that can be purchased at attractive prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!