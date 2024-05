2 Growth Stocks Down Over 35% to Buy Right Now

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are top brands with a lot of growth left in the tank. However, both stocks recently sold off following weak sales guidance by both companies. Both stocks are currently down about 37% from their previous peak.While these stocks have delivered massive gains for investors over the last few decades, they haven't moved up in a straight line. Lululemon shares have fallen 30% or more off their high six times in the last decade. A dip of this magnitude is rarer for Starbucks shares, which have fallen this much only four times in the last 20 years.Here's why these stocks are worth buying on the dip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel