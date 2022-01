2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Concerns surrounding interest rate hikes and frothy valuations have turned the market against growth stocks, and many of these companies are suffering as a result. But amid these headwinds, it's more important than ever for investors to keep a long-term mindset.Even if they lag the market in the coming months, some growth stocks have what it takes to deliver above-average returns in the next decade and beyond. Let's look at two such promising stocks: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR).