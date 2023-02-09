2 Growth Stocks Investors Can Buy Now at Bargain Prices, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors should never put too much weight on specific price targets set by Wall Street. They are little more than glorified guesses based on near-term trends, and stocks are inherently unpredictable over short periods of time. Warren Buffett said it best: "Forecasts may tell you a great deal about the forecaster; they tell you nothing about the future."That said, price targets can still help investors identify stocks worth researching, especially when a large number of analysts come to similar conclusions. For instance, 20 of the 28 analysts that follow Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) have a buy rating on the stock, and the average price target is $474 per share, which implies roughly 14% upside from its current price. Similarly, 17 of the 21 analysts that follow MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have a buy rating on the stock, and the average price target is $1,291 per share, which implies 13% upside from its current price. In both cases, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish. Is it time to buy these stocks?Continue reading