2 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bloodbath continues as the stock market has been southbound for most of the year. While it has occasionally shown signs of bouncing back, all three major U.S. market indexes remain squarely in the red year to date.But I'm not worried.Market downturns have always been followed by solid recoveries, and that's a great reason to keep shares of excellent companies -- or shop for outstanding stocks that have been thrown into the discount bin. In that spirit, let's look at two stocks currently trading near their 52-week lows: Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Continue reading