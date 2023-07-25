|
25.07.2023 11:30:00
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
While the stock market experienced chaos in 2022, it appears to be recovering this year. Markets endure periods of volatility, and that presents opportunities for aggressive growth-investors to buy good stocks at low prices. Buying and holding high-growth stocks over time is a sound investment strategy.Two stocks that fascinate me are vacation rental leader Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and visual-based tech company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Both companies have distinct business models that distinguish them from rivals in their respective industries. Here's what you need to know about the long-term upside for these two growth stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!