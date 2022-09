2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.But a few businesses are outperforming both Amazon and the market despite the ongoing turbulence. Let's examine two such companies, both of which are biopharmas, to see if they might be better options for investment. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is up 14.6% in the last 12 months, and the drugmaker is beating Amazon because its portfolio of medications on the market will be ramping up sales in the near future.Continue reading