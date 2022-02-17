17.02.2022 11:46:00

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.However, these stocks also tend to trade at high valuations. If growth falters, the price can crater. Two such companies that have had major drops are Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). These two have fallen by more than 50% over the last year.With a fall from grace, it's time to look to see if this drop is telling you prospects have weakened or if this represents a buying opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.

