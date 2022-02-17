Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.02.2022 11:46:00
2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%
When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.However, these stocks also tend to trade at high valuations. If growth falters, the price can crater. Two such companies that have had major drops are Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). These two have fallen by more than 50% over the last year.With a fall from grace, it's time to look to see if this drop is telling you prospects have weakened or if this represents a buying opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!