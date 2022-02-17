2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.However, these stocks also tend to trade at high valuations. If growth falters, the price can crater. Two such companies that have had major drops are Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). These two have fallen by more than 50% over the last year.With a fall from grace, it's time to look to see if this drop is telling you prospects have weakened or if this represents a buying opportunity.Continue reading