2 Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

The Nasdaq Composite nosedived into a bear market last year, dragged down by high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears. Throughout that drawdown, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have seen their share prices plunge 73% and 30%, respectively. To put those losses in context, neither stock has suffered a sharper decline at any point in the past decade.On the bright side, economic challenges are temporary, and both businesses remain well positioned for growth over the long term. For that reason, investors should view the current situation as a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.Last year was tough for Tesla. Between supply chain disruptions, temporary closures of Gigafactory Shanghai, and softening consumer demand, the company missed Wall Street's delivery estimates in the third and fourth quarters. Tesla also missed its own forecast of 50% average annual growth "over a multi-year horizon," as deliveries grew just 40% to 1.3 million in 2022.