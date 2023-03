2 Growth Stocks That Are Trading at a Huge Discount Right Now -- Maybe Rightfully So

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes there are hidden gems awaiting discovery in the bargain bin, and sometimes there are only dregs. Discernment is a key skill for investing, and during the bear market, there are bound to be plenty of tempting stocks that are actually lemons.On that note, here are a couple of severely beaten-down growth stocks that are popular among investors, but only one of them has a credible path to stay in business. Let's analyze both so that you'll know why their shares are so cheap right now and if they might be good to purchase or add to your watch list.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading