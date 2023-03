2 Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market early last year, and the tech-heavy index went on to deliver its worst performance since the Great Recession. But some wealthy hedge fund managers have been buying growth stocks hand over fist during the drawdown.For instance, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors increased his stake in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) by 2,500% last year, and he tripled his stake in Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA). Meanwhile, Steven Cohen of Point72 Asset Management started a position in Tesla, and he increased his position in Okta sevenfold.Is it time to buy these growth stocks?Continue reading