2 Growth Stocks That Could Be Good Bear Market Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If the bear market has you worried about where to invest, there are some sectors you can focus on that have the potential to outperform. Healthcare, for instance, could be a solid place to invest as the economy returns to normal and hospitals are no longer deferring procedures. And while retail stocks may not seem terribly safe, those offering goods at discounted prices could outperform.Two stocks within those categories worth considering right now are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST).Continue reading