2 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Without question, the Nasdaq exchange has been on fire since it bottomed out during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. An investor could hardly have done any better than to bet on the technology sector during that time.In November, though, tech stocks started losing their luster. Concerns about rising inflation -- and about the interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve will use to combat it -- among other issues, led traders to cycle out of speculative growth companies and into more consumer defensive stocks. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down by more than 10%. That's firmly into correction territory. The index even sank briefly to a level more than 20% below its peak, putting it into bear market territory.Investors, though, might want to consider searching among small-cap stocks for their next investments. Small caps provide investors with some of the best opportunities for market-beating returns, in part because large institutions tend to ignore them and analysts usually don't cover them. By the time the pundits realize they're there, they've already grown and appreciated in price.