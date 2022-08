2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The FAANG stocks have been market-beating investments over the past decade, and the success of these tech giants is due in part to a few common qualities. All five companies represented by the acronym -- Meta Platforms' Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet's Google -- benefit from a strong market presence and a big market opportunity, which has fueled years of dazzling revenue growth. The next generation of FAANG stocks -- in other words, the next businesses that weave themselves into daily life with disruptive technology -- will likely share those same traits.Here are two growth stocks that could make the cut.Block (NYSE: SQ) is disrupting the financial services industry with two product ecosystems. Its Square platform blends all the hardware, software, and services merchants need to run their businesses across physical and digital channels. That includes basic products like point-of-sales systems and payment processing, as well as more sophisticated tools like marketing and team management software.Continue reading