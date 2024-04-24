|
24.04.2024 08:17:00
2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2024
Investing in growing companies is the easiest way to build wealth over the long term. Businesses that serve wide-open markets and validate that opportunity with above-average revenue growth should see their share prices rise more often than fall. There are no guarantees, but this rule of thumb usually checks out.Here are two businesses that entered the year with wind in their sails and that could see their stock prices rise further in 2024 and beyond.Investing in companies that are riding fast-growing industries is a surefire way to find winners in the stock market. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is a leading brand in an absolutely exploding market for online sports betting and gambling. The company's revenue grew 64% in 2023, and with many states that have yet to legalize online sports betting, DraftKings has a long runway of growth ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!