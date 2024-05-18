|
18.05.2024 12:15:00
2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2024
Investors have already seen some big stock price jumps in 2024. Several winners are in the popular artificial intelligence (AI) space, of course, with companies like Nvidia and Meta Platforms posting excellent year-to-date returns. But there are also a few top stock performers that might surprise you. Chipotle is one of the 10 biggest gainers so far this year, for example.The fast-food giant's growth illustrates how excellent returns can be found in any industry and are often surrounded by mediocre performances among peers. Let's look at a few standout growth stocks, then, that seem primed for big gains ahead this year.Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) shares are already beating the market so far in 2024, but there's room for more growth ahead. The navigation technology specialist in early May announced stellar sales results across its diverse product portfolio. Revenue jumped 40% in its fitness wearables segment and improved by 11% in its smartwatch division. Sales were up a healthy 20% overall even as many consumer tech giants (like Apple) struggled to boost revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
