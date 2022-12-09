2 Growth Stocks That Make the Perfect Holiday Gift for Your Future Self

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The uncertainty around the economy and the likelihood of additional interest rate hikes continue to spook the stock market. While many are fearful and staying away from stocks, savvy long-term investors are getting cheerful looking at some of the once-in-a-lifetime discounts the market has on offer. Two high-quality businesses that are at the top of their holiday shopping lists are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Growing digitization is creating all sorts of conveniences in life, but it is also leading to a larger surface area for hackers to attack, steal, and bring business operations to their knees. Needless to say, cybersecurity is a top priority for modern enterprises. According to an Accenture study, IT security budgets jumped to 15% of total IT budgets in 2021 -- representing a growth of 5 percentage points over 2020.CrowdStrike's cloud-based Falcon platform helps identify cyber attacks and develops strategies to defend against them. Its industry-leading end-point protection service secures a company's mobile devices, laptops, cloud environments, and servers worldwide, and its expanding portfolio of products has made it a go-to choice over the past few years.Continue reading