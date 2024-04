2 Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into More Than $100,000 in Just 10 Years

Think 10 years is not enough time to significantly grow your portfolio? Let's look at a couple of examples where investing $10,000 would have been enough to get your portfolio to more than six figures in a decade. Of course, these examples don't imply that things always pan out this way. There are plenty of examples of stocks that lose money over time too. But investing with a long-term mindset can pay off, and it doesn't always have to take decades for it to happen.Both Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have been 10-bagger investments during the past decade. Let's look at why these have been some phenomenal stocks to own during that stretch and see if they are still good buys right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel