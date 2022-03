2 Growth Stocks to Buy at Rock-Bottom Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies debuted on the stock market at a time of heightened valuations and are now trading below their initial public offering (IPO) price despite delivering the performance promised. Two stocks currently below their IPO price are Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM). Compared to a first trade price of $245 for Snowflake and $25 for PubMatic, these stocks have fallen 13% and 5.4%, respectively. Both debuted in the second half of 2020 and saw phenomenal stock price appreciation during 2021. However, with the recent sell-off, each is far from its all-time high. Still, I think right now could be a fantastic buying opportunity for both stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading