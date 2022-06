2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the world facing economic issues, including inflation, equity markets are down. To make matters worse, there are still geopolitical tensions to contend with that could potentially worsen and further impact the economy. In this environment, many might choose to avoid stocks altogether.But since it's impossible to know when the market will bottom out, it might be worth considering purchasing shares of excellent companies at a discount right now. Maybe these stocks will be southbound longer, but eventually, they will recover and deliver solid returns to patient investors.Let's look at two companies whose shares investors should consider buying on the dip: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS).Continue reading