2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Preparing to buy stocks on a dip implies a belief that these stocks could decline. Frankly, that's not an unusual assumption in the current environment. The global economy is weakening, and there could be more negative earnings surprises down the line.Given this understanding, it makes sense to look at stocks with strong long-term growth prospects that will continue when a recession is over. I think industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and electrical product maker nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) fit the bill. Here's why. The key to the argument is that both stocks are beneficiaries of positive ongoing and long-term thematic trends. In the case of nVent, it's the trend toward electrification in the economy. Meanwhile, PTC is a key player in the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution that will change the face of manufacturing in the future. Continue reading