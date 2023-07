2 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even for veteran investors, trying to narrow down the choices of which stocks to put some new money to work each month can be overwhelming. There are a lot of solid companies out there, but if you want to grow that money at rates that are much better than a typical index fund, you need to buy growth stocks.Last year's market sell-off is a great opportunity to buy shares of high-growth companies like Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). These companies have a history of regularly reporting high revenue growth, which is a key indicator of future returns. Here's why Cloudflare and The Trade Desk are great stocks to consider parking $500 in each for at least the next five years.Continue reading