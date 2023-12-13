|
13.12.2023 11:51:00
2 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
2023 started out on a gloomy note, as many investors expected the then-raging inflation crisis to result in a full-blown recession. Those fears never materialized, though. Instead, higher federal interest rates slowed down price increases, lifting a heavy yoke from the proverbial shoulders of growth stocks and other risk-laden investments. As a result, the stock market staged a solid rebound as the inflationary fears melted away, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index now stands just 4% below the all-time highs of January 2022.By some definitions, the stock market has entered a technical bull market, following the proper bear market of 2022. Based on the results of the last 12 bull markets, there should be plenty of sunshine to follow the recent rain. The five-year returns of the recorded bull markets worked out to an average gain of 169%, or an average of 28.7% per year.With the idea of buying low and selling high (if you ever sell them at all), this could be the perfect time for putting your investable cash to good use. Even if you only have $1,000 to invest right now, you can start meaningful stock positions now. You can always add more money later, or simply sit back and watch your investment grow over the long haul.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!