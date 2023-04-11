|
11.04.2023 12:11:00
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Buying shares of growing companies and holding them through the inevitable bumps in the road is the best wealth-building strategy for retirement savers. The important thing to remember is that lower valuations are a key ingredient for rising stock prices, and some great companies are currently trading at attractive prices.If I were allocating $1,000 right now, I would consider splitting that equally between Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) this month. Let's look at what these companies have going for them that should lead to attractive returns.Shares of Amazon are currently down 45% from their all-time high. The deceleration in revenue growth on the retail side is the main reason the stock slid last year, but Amazon will see its retail business reaccelerate at some point.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
