NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.02.2026 16:05:00
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Growth stocks are powerful wealth-building tools, but the market doesn't give them to you for free. Volatility is the price you pay for significant gains over the long term. It gives you the chance to buy outstanding businesses at more reasonable prices -- and potentially boost returns over time.The best opportunities often come from companies with durable competitive advantages. If you're ready to put $1,000 to work right now, here are two growth stocks to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!