2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
If you've got $1,000 that you're looking to invest in the current market, I'd recommend sticking with companies that are market leaders. Two such growth stocks that I see as good buys today are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Alphabet continues to dominate online search, where its Google unit holds a market share of around 90%. It has created a wide moat around its search business by owning two of the most common ways people access the internet: the Chrome browser and the Android mobile operating system, where Google is the default search engine. Both command market shares of about 70% in their respective spaces. Meanwhile, Alphabet has a search revenue-sharing deal with Apple that makes Google the default search engine on its devices, helping it capture much of the rest of the market. While artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT have brought a new form of competition to Google Search, this competition has actually brought out the best in Alphabet. The company has developed one of the best foundational AI models, Gemini, which it trained using its custom Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips. By using its own chips, which cost significantly less than Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), the company has gained a structural cost advantage over competitors in the AI sector. Meanwhile, the new AI features that it has embedded into Google search have been helping to accelerate that unit's growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
