2 Growth Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are more than happy to close the book on 2022, the first time in four years the S&P 500 closed with a loss and the worst performance in over a decade. Only the financial markets' collapse in 2008 produced a worse return for the index. But there is reason to be hopeful about the coming year because the S&P 500 has only rarely ever produced two consecutive years of losses. The bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000 actually led to three straight years of negative returns (helping to usher in the start of the so-called "lost decade").But you have to go all the way back to the 1970s to find the next time the broad market index was down for two years running. Continue reading