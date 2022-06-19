|
19.06.2022 14:35:00
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
The stock markets are in turmoil. The Federal Reserve's recent 75-basis-point interest rate hike further aggravated the market's fears of an impending recession. Top growth stocks that have long been expensive are available at much more reasonable prices. While no one can predict in which direction the markets may go in the short term, you should do well if you buy fundamentally strong stocks and hold them for the long term.Here are two such stocks to start buying right now.On Thursday, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was trading around $639.30, close to its 52-week low price. The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has fallen to nearly 87, well below an average ratio of 270 in the last year. Based on Tesla's forward earnings, the ratio stands at nearly 52, well below an average of 103 in the last year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!