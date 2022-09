2 Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks are down in 2022 for a variety of reasons, ranging from continued pandemic-related supply chain issues to tough comparisons with a blistering 2021 to a hawkish Federal Reserve that's raising interest rates to control surging inflation to avoid a recession.This explains, in part, why shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) have been battered in 2022 despite reporting impressive earnings. Fortinet's stock price is down 30.3% this year and shares of Skyworks have slipped 36%.While price drops aren't generally a good thing for stocks, they do open opportunities for investors looking to buy beaten-down stocks from promising companies at relatively attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why putting $500 in Fortinet and Skyworks could turn out to be a prudent long-term move.Continue reading