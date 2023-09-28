|
28.09.2023 12:50:00
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now
For long-term investors, tapping into big trends can be a way to turn even relatively small sums into much bigger amounts over time. If you've got your financial bases covered and have $1,000 available to safely invest, read on to see why investing $500 in each of these two growth stocks could be a smart move. When Nvidia, Apple, and other tech leaders need their high-performance chip designs manufactured, they turn to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The industry leader actually pioneered the dedicated-foundry business model, and it remains the largest contract chip fabricator by far. While second-place fab company Samsung and third-place player Intel also have substantial foundry capabilities, they also have their own specialties, design initiatives, and ambitions. By contracting through TSMC, customers can rest assured that the company will keep the privacy of its designs under wraps and not attempt to integrate them into its own business plans. What's more, TSMC has earned a fantastic reputation when it comes to low chip failure rates and delivering semiconductors to customers on time. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
