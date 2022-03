2 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 down by 6% this year, long-term investors may find this an opportune time to pick up shares in certain companies. After all, putting your money to work in stocks for a decade smooths out the short-term volatility.For growth stocks, this could prove an especially good time to jump in. These companies increase revenue and earnings at a rapid clip, and investors often bid up their share prices. However, the overall market drop has caused these stocks to fall, too.Two companies you should consider buying now are Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH). Both have seen their share prices fall by more than 6% this year. But with strong, long-term prospects, these are stocks you can tuck away for the next decade.Continue reading