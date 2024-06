2 Growth Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Can Soar by at Least 80%

The S&P 500 remains near record levels as the markets have been strong this year. Finding good stocks to buy in such a hot market can be challenging. But a couple of growth stocks with lots of potential, based on their price targets from Wall Street, are Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT). Here's how high they could go, according to Wall Street, and whether these are slam-dunk buys for investors.Analysts see Viking potentially doubling in value over the course of the next 12 months; it has a consensus price target of more than $112. Analysts have generally been bullish on the pharmaceutical company, setting buy ratings for Viking recently.That optimism stems from the hopes analysts and investors have for VK2735, a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) treatment that has been demonstrating encouraging results in clinical trials. The potential for the drug to take market share in a $100 billion anti-obesity market has made Viking an attractive speculative investment with a lot of potential upside. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel