2 Growth Stocks With 113% and 243% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

According to CNN Business, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have a consensus rating of "buy" on Wall Street, and some analysts are forecasting triple-digit gains for shareholders. The Street-high price target on PayPal is $160 per share, which implies a 113% upside from its current price. The Street-high price target on Snowflake is $500 per share, which implies a 243% upside from its current price.Here's what investors should know about these growth stocks.PayPal got off to a rocky start last year. Management cut guidance and pulled its medium-term financial targets as economic conditions deteriorated. But the company was quick to cut costs and prioritize investments in areas where it already has a strong competitive position, including PayPal checkout, Braintree checkout, and the PayPal and Venmo digital wallets. Those actions helped salvage what could have been a much worse year. Revenue climbed 8% to $25.4 billion in 2022, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings dropped 10% to $4.13 per diluted share.Continue reading